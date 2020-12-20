Members of the Oelwein Police Department and Oelwein Fire Department, along with their families, paid visits to local nursing homes and Arlington Place on Sunday.
It was perfect weather for some outdoor caroling. Members remained outside each facility, socially distanced and with masks on, to sing some Christmas Carols, wave to the residents, and to let the residents know they are in our thoughts.
Our singing only made a few dogs howl, but fun was had by all the participants, noted firefighters and officers.