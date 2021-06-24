ST. LUCAS — This northeastern Fayette County town will host its fun day on Saturday. It will feature the crowning of Miss St. Lucas at noon.
• 7-10 a.m. White House all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, $10; bloody mary bar $8.
• 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start for UTV poker run parade.
• 11 a.m. Girls little league game
• 12 p.m. Crowning of Miss St. Lucas.
• 12:30 p.m. Boys little league game.
• 1-4 p.m. Absolute science bubble station (wristband needed).
• 12:30-1 p.m. registration for 1-3 p.m. Scavenger hunt.
• 2 p.m. Pedal pull races, beanbag tournament, kids’ games begin. Wristbands are $10 for ages 4-12, $10 for ages 4 and under.
• 3 p.m. Golf top shot.
• 4 p.m. Sixth-grade boys Trojan summer ball league game.
• 5:45 p.m. registration at picnic shelter by ball diamonds for 7 p.m. 5K run. $15 registration if no T-shirt, $20 with shirt. Includes $5 in beverage/food tokens.
• 7:45 p.m. Drawing for John Deere Gator.
• 8 p.m. Cory Farley Band featured.
• 10 p.m. Fireworks.
If questions, visit the City of St. Lucas Facebook page.