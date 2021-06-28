Miss St. Lucas 2020 Harley Baumler, the daughter of Mike and Amy Baumler of Fort Atkinson, will be the lone candidate representing her town in the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest on July 20. The 2021 ceremony was held during St. Lucas Fun Day on Saturday. No one else ran.
The pandemic led to cancellation of last year’s Fayette County Fair Queen contest, and anyone who won in 2020 was allowed to enter the 2021 contest.
Heidi Busta coordinates Miss St. Lucas.
“No one ran in 2021 so she automatically got crowned again (which worked out great because she didn’t get to participate in anything last year because of Covid),” Busta said.
Baumler was also elected Fayette County Dairy Co-Princess along with Naomi Scott, in a contest June 6.
Baumler is a junior at Turkey Valley High School where she is active in track, choir, FFA, speech, and yearbook. She is the vice president of the Turkey Valley FFA Chapter and of the Fayette County Council.
She works at the NICC Dairy Facility. They milk 200 head of Jersey and Holstein cows, selling the milk to Dairy Farmers of America.
Her hobbies include traveling, showing cattle at the Fayette County Fair and spending time with friends.