The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will be hosting their annual ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the fire station.
Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, this year’s event will be drive-through and carry out only. Volunteer firefighters and EMS will serve a choice of three meals: ribeye sandwich, $10, hamburger, $8, or hotdog, $6, with a bag of chips and a cup of their homemade ice cream.
The fire station is located on Main Street in Stanley and proceeds from the annual event go to support the fire department and EMS.