STANLEY — The Oelwein High School prom lent a hand to the Stanley Union Church vacation Bible camp this week. Or, more accurately donated its backdrops to the cause.
The church’s annual VBS began Monday and wrapped up Friday.
The back drops donated from Oelwein High School were set up in the church’s common room, where on Thursday the participating children were gathered on the floor with pencils poised. They listened intently as they wrote down answers on work sheets as Pastor Phil Rownd taught a Bible lesson.
Earlier that morning the kids had played a European game of flipping pancakes (tortillas) to each other.
VBS co-director Valorie Rownd, the pastor — who have been with the church for 10 years — and co-director Deacon Krysta Sandstrom chose the games to go with this year’s theme, “The Incredible Race: One Family, One Race, One Savior. A different continent was covered every day. Thursday’s focus was Europe. So children also did a pebble race, where each child would hold their arms behind their back and wait while another went around dropping pebbles in their cupped hands. Once they felt a pebble drop, they had to take off to the opposite end and wait for another pebble to be dropped before running back in hopes of finishing first.
“I love to play outside,” said Hunter Abel, “and playing games.”
Other activities included, crafts, and games in which the children recited Bible verses, and a snack time of crackers set up as a “Leaning Tower of Cheeza.”
“Our focus is to teach kids about how we are all one race with one savior, no matter what color your skin, or eyes or hair; teaching them that we are all related to each other stemming back to Adam and Eve, and to put aside all prejudices and to love everybody,” said Rownd. “We want to teach kids to look at people like Christ would and that even though we look different or talk different, we are still the same.”
Fifteen children participated this year.
“I love seeing the light come on when they learn something new,” said Valorie Rownd. “I think this year, especially, teaching the kids the history behind the race and getting them to understand it. Yesterday, Pastor Phil used a big bowl of cake mix and put in three different cups. He used different amount of food coloring in each cup to show how it is still cake mix, and same ingredients, but are different in colors, just like humans are.”
Th pastor said, “I like seeing how the children have grown since the last summer and how they are growing in their love for the Lord Jesus, and they are just so much more fun every year.”
Stanley Union Church vacation Bible school wrapped the week with a with a program of songs performed for parents on Friday, followed with refreshments.
Valorie Rownd said that the church donates a lot of supplies, and that most donations are from the adult Bible school class. “We usually start preparing for the next year before the current year is over and it takes the efforts of everyone, which includes many volunteers,” she said.
“We want people to know that we are here,” said Sandstrom, “that’s the biggest thing. A lot of Stanley kids have grown up and there’s not many local kids anymore. So, it would be great if we could draw more interest to attend vacation Bible camp here in Stanley. We also can provide transportation from Oelwein.”
Next year’s theme will be, Mystery Islands, according to Valorie Rownd.