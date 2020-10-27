JESUP — On a cool, rainy afternoon, the Starmont-West Central Cross Country team traveled to Jesup to compete in the Class 2A State Qualifying Meet. Three girls’ team and three boys’ team qualifications along with 15 individual qualifications per gender were up for grabs.
Junior Makenzie Plagman led the Star-Devil harriers with her third individual State qualification in a row, by placing sixth overall, with a personal record time of 20:29. Junior Mya Vaske earned her individual State qualification by placing 14th with a personal record of 20:56.
Sophomore Anita Vaske and senior Raquel Rosburg raced tough races with times of 20:58 and 20:59 (personal record), for 16th and 17th places. Senior Kenna Meisgeier and sophomore Juliana Droll raced in for 22nd and 23rd places in 21:18 and 21:15 (personal record), while freshman Gracie Fletcher raced in at a personal best time of 22:13 for 39th place.
With a great front pack, the Starmont-West Central girls raced to a second place finish, punching their ticket to the State meet.
“This is a diverse group of young ladies individually, but when they go to the start line, they race as a team,” said head coach Robert Gruman. “Their competitiveness comes out on race day and was very evident today.”
In the boys’ race, sophomore Charlie Sieck earned his first trip to State, racing the course in 17:37 for 13th place while junior Henry Hayes placed 17th overall with a time of 17:49, just finishing outside of qualifying.
Junior Colin Droll raced his 5K in 19:30 for 58th place. Sophomore Braydon Wedo and and junior Connor Wittman placed 74th and 79th in times of 20:20 and 20:31. Sophomore Evan Recker raced in a personal best time of 23:55, for 95th place.
“This race was bittersweet, with Charlie advancing and Henry just out of the top 15, it was tough,” Gruman said. “There was 13 seconds from ninth place to 17th, that’s a tough pack. Both of these young men work hard each and every day and are great role models for all athletes.”
The State meet will be held next Saturday at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park, with an altered schedule due to COVID-19. The 2A girls will be racing at 10:30 a.m. and boys at 11 a.m.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Tipton (54), 2. Starmont West Central (76), 3. Jesup (79), 4. NFV (164), 5. Crestwood (180), 6. Waukon (199), 7. New Hampton (218), 8. Northeast (221), 9. Union (237). 10. Beckman Catholic (242), 11. Anamosa (248), 12. Oelwein (251), 13. Osage (298).
Boys Team Scores: 1. Tipton (43),2. Waukon (100), 3. NFV (107), 4. Crestwood (130), 5. Jesup (152), 6. Northeast (155), 7. Anamosa (163), 8. New Hampton (188), 9. Oelwein (220), 10. Starmont West Central (241), 11. Columbus Catholic (316), 12. Union (317), 13. Osage (350), 14. Beckman Catholic (356).