This year the Starmont High School Student Council’s homecoming theme is “MASK-Querade.”
On Sunday, select students in high school and middle school decorated their hallways.
On Monday, the MASK-Querade theme continued with Quarantine Day, wherein students wear their comfy clothes or pajamas to school.
Tuesday is Tie Dye Day.
Wednesday’s directive is to dress like your favorite essential worker. Also on Wednesday, student council will provide white disposable masks for a “create your own mask” competition. The school will also bring back its cheer trail, which allows the students to practice cheers for the assembly.
Thursday will be Farm Day, with high school kids allowed to bring tractors.
Finally on Friday, everyone is asked to show their school spirit by wearing black
and gold.
This year for the first time, the school will host its pep assembly outdoors to allow for social distancing. Weather permitting, plans are to begin at 2:15 p.m. The assembly will be canceled if there is bad weather.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced before the varsity game at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
Throughout the week, student council members will be selling homecoming buttons and tattoos.