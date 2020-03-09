The Tri-Rivers Conference announced its boys basketball 201freshman-2020 all-conference selections on Friday for its East and West Divisions.
WEST DIVISION
The all-conference first team members for the East are senior Austin Miller and sophomore Austin Hilmer of north Linn, senior Austin Huber and junior Shane Neighbor of Alburnett, senior Nick Reid of Central City, junior Alex Koppes and sophomore Rhenden Wagaman of Springville, and sophomore Kaiden Gage of East Buchanan.
Reid was named Player of the year.
The all-conference second team members are North Linn sophomores Dylan Kurt and Cade Haughenbury, Springville sophomore Luke Menster and senior Kyle Koppes, Alburnett junior Reed Stallman, Maquoketa Valley junior Andrew Holtz and freshman Avery Holtz, and Edgewood-Colesburg senior Spencer Staner.
Receiving Honorable Mention are North Linn sophomore Gunner Vanourney, Springville junior Bryce Wilson, Alburnett senior Blake Sperfslage, Central City senior Trey Orcutt, Edgewood-Colesburg junior Parker Rochford, Maquoketa Valley sophomore A. J. Ambundo, East Buchanan senior Tyson Russell and Starmont senior Quinton Brehme.
The Coaches of the Year are Springville’s Nick Merritt and North Linn’s Bob and Mike Hilmer.
EAST DIVISION
The East all-conference first team selections are Easton Valley seniors Jessen Weber, Nate Trenkamp and Caleb Jargo, Easton Valley junior Kaleb Cornilsen, Prince of Peace senior Nathan Moeller, Marquette Catholic junior Carson Michels, and Calamus-Wheatland junior Kaden Schnede
Players of the Year are Cornilson and Weber.
All-conference second team members are Prince of Peace junior Kyler Wallace, Marquette Catholic senior Matt Brinker, Calamus-Wheatland junior Brady Buchmeyer, Lisbon sophomoreTyson Scott, Cedar Valley Christian sophomore Levi Telecky, Midland senior, Britan Martens and Midland junior Iziek Soper.
Receiving Honorable Mention are Calamus-Wheatland senior Caleb Banowetz, Cedar Valley Christian senior, Jonathan Holt, Easton Valley senior Hunter Holdgrafer, Lisbon junior Tyler Scott, Marquette Catholic senior Parker Mueller, Midland freshman Zain Sauer and Prince of Peace senior Gage Ruden.
The Coach of the Year is Dan Beck of Easton Valley.