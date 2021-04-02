MANCHESTER — Starmont and Oelwein placed 7th and 8th, respectively, on Thursday at the West Delaware Girls Early Bird invitational. Independence took 1st in the field of 12.
Starmont was 7th with 50 points scored by 12 team members. Junior Makenzie Plagman led the way with 10.5 team points by placing second in the 1500-meter run in 5:53.23, and along with junior Mya Vaske, sophomore Anita Vaske and sophomore Addi Munger placing first in the 4x800-meter relay in 11:04.14.
Junior Regan Parkin got Starmont 10 points with her first-place finish in discus with a long of 94-01. Senior Kenna Meisgeier scored 8 points by finishing second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:55.02.
Oelwein took 8th place with 46 team points. The Huskies’ top scorer was junior Malayna Kiel with 17 points. She placed first in the 100M hurdles with a time of 17.20 and third in the 400M hurdles in 1:14.09.
Kiel, senior Naomi Gaede, junior Maddi Vawter and junior Falynn Buehler placed fourth in the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 2:03.61
Gaede, freshman Natalie Crandall, Vawter, Buehler took first for Oelwein in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 55.72.
Gaede, freshmen Joslynn Melchert and Alexa Berryman and Vawter captured third in the 4x200-meter relay in 2:01.25
Independence scored 72 team points.