The Starmont FFA chapter will join the national student agricultural leadership organization in celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 20-27.
Special activities this week will be as follows:
Monday is Pajama Day. Meal packing will be from 8:30-11 a.m. with a chapter business meeting electing officers at 5 p.m. in the high school cafe. Attendees may partake in dodgeball and pizza.
Tuesday, members are invited to wear their chapter shirts for a photo during STAR time. The sub-district contest at Edgewood-Colesburg will be held.
Wednesday is Dress Like a Farmer Day.
Thursday is Battle of the Brands Day. Wear your favorite ag brand. The chapter will host a faculty breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the family and consumer science room.
Friday is Animal Day. Coloring contest entries are due.
The chapter has 50 high-school-age members and 10 alumni or graduated members, was top-25 in the state and received two-star recognition at the national level.
The chapter had one American Degree recipient, Evelyn Falck.
The 2020-2021 officer team consists of President Hailey Bergfeld, Vice-President Makenzie Plagman, Treasurer Hayden Becker, Secretary Sarah Fenton, Reporter Lexi Krogmann and Sentinel Jacob Wessels.
This year’s motto is “accept, adapt, achieve.”
In regards to the impacts of 2020, they continued to use the philosophy that all of their goals can still be achieved but the way that they reach them may be different.
As for ag activities, members participated at Buchanan, Fayette, Clayton, and Delaware County Fairs (which compose the district).
The chapter is test plot partners with Viafield of Arlington, Federal Hybrids and Kelchen Grain.
Career development events were cut short, but members participated in: conduct of meetings, creed speaking, experience the action, job interview, radio broadcast and ag sales categories.
Starmont FFA ranked in the top 25 in the state amongst all FFA chapters and received two-star recognition at the national level.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards (NQCS) and a Program of Activities (POA) that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
In order to qualify for a state or national award, the chapter must complete at least 15 activities in each quality standard and meet certain minimum requirements in the NQCS.