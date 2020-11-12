ARLINGTON — Tri-Rivers All-Conference Cross Country teams were announced, with Starmont Schools touting students and coaches named, on its Facebook page.
They are: Makenzie Plagman, Raquel Rosburg, Anita Vaske, Mya Vaske, Juliana Droll, Kenna Meisgeier, Henry Hayes and Charlie Sieck.
Honored as Individual State Qualifiers were Makenzie Plagman, Mya Vaske and Charlie Sieck.
The Class 2A State Qualifying Girls Team (Fifth) was honored.
Named to Academic All-State were Kenna Meisgeier and Raquel Rosburg. The two girls were also Senior All-Star Meet Qualifiers.
2A Girls Coach of the Year At-Large selection was head coach Charlie Gruman.