ARLINGTON — The Starmont baseball team had a rough go Thursday night against visiting Springville. The Orioles swept the Stars in the doubleheader in Arlington, 13-2 and 17-10.
Springville led all the way in the first game, with an eight-run third inning putting it out of reach for the Stars. Starmont, however, led Springville early in the second game. The Orioles tied the game at 3-3 in the third and took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. A 10-run sixth inning again put the game out of reach for Starmont, who scored five runs in the final two innings.
In the first game, Starmont senior Jack Beatty scored in the first inning and sophomore Bowen Munger scored in the fourth. Senior Calvin Genkinger recorded the only run batted in for the Stars.
Getting one hit apiece — all singles — were Beatty, Benkinger, Munger, senior Connor Boardman, senior Ricky Garcia, and junior Ethan Hansel. Munger also reached base once on an error.
The Orioles scored their 13 runs while getting seven hits, including one double, four walks, two hit bastmen and six runners reaching because of Starmont fielding errors.
Munger led the Stars offense in the second game with two of the teams six hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Garcia and freshman Keegan McTaggart and had one RBI apiece. Garcia’s one hit was a double.
Freshman Brandon Cushion hit one single, walked twice and scored twice. Also scoring were Beatty and Boardman, who each also hit a single.
The Orioles scored their 17 runs with 10 hits — including one double — 10 walks, two hit batsmen and eight fielding errors by Starmont.
The Stars season record fell to 2-12, as Springville’s improved to 8-4.
UP NEXT
The Stars travel to Lisbon (3-6) for doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6. They close out the regular season with a 4 p.m. game Wednesday, July 8, at Clayton Ridge (1-11).
Starmont begins its postseason play Jesup at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Jesup in Class 2A, Substate District 5, which also includes and Oelwein. The winner will play Columbus Catholic, Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Troy Mills. The District title game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, also in Troy Mills.
SCORING BY INNING
Springville 2 0 8 0 3 0 0 — 13
Starmont 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
• • •
Springville 1 0 2 0 4 10 0 — 17
Starmont 3 0 0 0 2 4 1 — 10