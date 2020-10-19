Starmont FFA member Evelyn Falck to receive National American FFA Degree

STRAWBERRY POINT – Evelyn Falck, a member of the Starmont FFA chapter from Strawberry Point will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 27-29, held virtually. The American FFA Degree broadcast being held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7:45 p.m. will be available for public viewing via www.ffa.org.
Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,136 American Degrees were awarded.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee.
Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
Falck, a six-year FFA member, held a variety of leadership positions including Chapter Secretary, received her State FFA Degree in 2018 and a Silver Proficiency award for Diversified Livestock Production in 2019. As a recipient of the American FFA Degree, she will receive a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the National Convention.
Evelyn is currently in her second year as a student at Hawkeye Community College studying Administrative Office Management and Administrative Assisting.