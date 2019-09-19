Starmont FFA, OneRoot host Farm-to-Fork meal

Starmont FFA partnered with OneRoot to host a Farm to Fork meal, held Saturday, Sept. 14. This event took place at Derick Perkins’s farm.
The meal was locally grown and raised with the help of Derick Perkins and his OneRoot business. In addition, the pork was provided by the Buchanan County Pork Producers. Before the meal was served, a garden tour was held while FFA members served appetizers of kale chips, bruschetta, caprese and cucumber sandwiches for guests to try.
The meal was kitchen-prepared, and served in the garden. The menu included: Smoked Pork Chops, Mashed Rutabaga, Potato and Beets, Rainbow Carrots, Spring Salad, Pasta Salad and Oatmeal Rolls. Dessert included cookies, bars and sorbet.
There were 52 people in attendance including members from Starmont FFA, team members from OneRoot, and representatives from the Buchanan County Pork Producers. Overall, the event had a great turn-out, and was a great way for the community to learn about the local availability of homegrown products.