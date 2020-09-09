SPRINGVILLE -- Six of the top seven finishers in the varsity girls race at the Springville-Central City Cross Country Classic on Tuesday were Starmont runners.
Starmont's Kenna Meisgeier, with a time of 21:44, placed first overall as the Stars also finished first as a team with 19 points, followed by North Linn with 42 and Edgewood-Colesburg with 139.
The rest of the Stars in the top seven were:
Anita Vaske in third at 22:45;
Mya Vaske in fourth at 22:49;
Makenzie Plagman in fifth at 22:51;
Raquel Rosburg in sixth at 23:31; and
Annika Kent-Thomas, of West Central, in seventh at 23:37.
Starmont's Madeline Hartford placed 13th with a time of 24:34.
A total of 29 girls finished the race.
The varsity boys placed third with 93 points, behind North Linn in first with 43 points and Edgewood-Colesburg in second with 91 points.
Starmont's Henry Hayes placed first individually with a time of 18:28. Teammate Charlie Sieck, a West Central student, took third with a time of 18:52.
Starmont's Connor Wittman placed 23rd with a time of 22:03, followed by teammates Braydon Wedow (27th) at 22:14, Owen Roseburg (39th) at 24:39, Jacob Simpson (42nd) at 25:08 and Elija Moore (43rd) at 25:15.
A total of 46 boys finished the race.
Isaac Newton placed fourth as a team with 94 points followed by Easton Valley with 107, Alburnett at 108 and Springville-Central City at 147.