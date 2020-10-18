ARLINGTON — On Thurday, Oct. 15, the Starmont-West Central Cross Country team hosted the Tri-Rivers Conference cross country meet, which included 12 teams. The wind was out in full force, along with colder temperatures, making “normal” running conditions on the Starmont campus.
The first race of the afternoon was the 2-mile Junior High Girls. Natalie Hamlett and Lexi Anderson led the Star-Devil girls with times of 15:50 and 16:19 for 17th and 19th place. Kristen Haynes (17:55) and Kelly Donat (18:07) placed 27th and 28th while Grace Recker and Ariana Taylor both ran season bests at 19:03 and 19:20 for 31st and 32nd place. The JH girls placed 3rd overall with 52 points, behind North Linn (12 pts) and East Buchanan (28 pts).
The Junior High Boys raced very well to win the team race with 42 points, followed by Alburnett (47) and North Linn (48). Leading the team with a personal best time of 13:26 was Wyatt Nelson, in 9th place, closely followed by Carson Curtis (10th) and Ian Otdoerfer (11th) in 13:33 and 13:34. Jack Patrick placed 18th in 14:04, followed by fellow 8th graders Camerin Druecker (37th) and Jacen Gruman (41st) in 15:28 and 15:49.
Makenzie Plagman earned top honors in the varsity girl’s race with a time of 21:03, leading the 9th ranked girl’s team to a TRC Championship. The strong pack of ladies continued with Raquel Rosburg, Anita Vaske, and Mya Vaske placing 3rd, 4th, and 5th in 21:20, 21:32, and 21:36. Juliana Droll raced her personal best for 8th place in 21:50, followed by Kenna Meisgeier in 22:24 for 11th place. Freshman, Gracie Fletcher raced her personal best for a 16th place finish in 22:53, followed by Annika Kent-Thomas in 19th in 23:25. Senior Madeline Harford raced the 5k course in 24:30, while Avery Lamphier Marissa Swales both ran season best times in 25:01 and 25:24. Sophomore, Lydia Harford raced the course in 25:43, while classmate Maria Gruman ran her season best time in 27:50. Junior, Autumn Keppler finished her inaugural season with a time of 28:01, followed by fellow rookie Marlie Hettinger in 28:08. Madelyn Otdoerfer raced the course in 28:56, followed by Katie Meade in 29:17 and Celia Powell in 29:52.
“I was really proud of the girls racing the race today,” said coach Gruman, “with the windy conditions, it would have been easy for the kids to let down, but all of them came out to race today.”
Starmont won the team race with 15 points, followed by Prince of Peace (43 points), and Edgewood Colesburg with 87 points.
In the high school boys’ race, Maquoketa Valley won the team race with 39 points, followed by Calamus Wheatland (60 points), then Starmont-West Central in 3rd with 90 points. Henry Hayes and Charlie Sieck continued racing at a high level, placing 7th and 8th with times of 17:57 and 18:01. Colin Droll placed 22nd in 20:12, followed by Sophomore Braydon Wedo in 29th with a time of 20:32. Elijah Moore and Owen Rosburg raced in for 41st and 42nd place in 22:02 and 22:05, while fellow sophomore Aaron Bennett completed the 5k race in 23:48 for 49th place. Evan Recker and Nathan Ottesen raced in times of 25:26 and 25:52.
Next up for the Starmont-West Central cross country team will be the State Qualifying meet. The varsity Star-Devils will be traveling to Jesup for the class 2A Northeast region meet on Thursday Oct. 22, with races beginning at 4 p.m.