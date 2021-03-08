ARLINGTON — The Starmont School Board approved on Feb. 8 a contract hiring a prior Columbus Community Schools superintendent, Gary Benda, as its next superintendent. The district will hold the contract, which spans from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023, while sharing the position with West Central.
The Starmont and West Central Boards had already discussed, at a shared board meeting on Jan. 19, the salary and benefits package for the new shared superintendent using a contract drafted by Starmont’s attorney. The boards decided to offer the new superintendent $135,000 a year with a relocation stipend up to $5,000 and fully-paid health and dental premiums on the highest deductible plan.
Last school year, Benda concluded five years serving the Columbus Schools in Columbus Junction.
According to the search firm that recruited him to the area, McPherson & Jacobson LLC, Benda served Columbus as a superintendent, director of curriculum and instruction, human resources, special education and English as a second language director. He has also been a secondary principal at both Columbus and Keokuk Schools, coached various sports and volunteered with varied community organizations.
Since August 2020, he has been teaching middle school math and science at Burlington Community School District.
The Columbus School Board announced in mid-January 2020 its intent to share superintendent services from another district to cut costs, the Burlington Hawk Eye reported. Benda had been with that district five years.
According to the new contract that Benda, Starmont and its attorney worked out, the school district needs to notify Benda by the December 2022 School Board meeting whether his contract will be rolled over to a third year.