ARLINGTON — The Starmont School Board approved on Monday a contract hiring Gary Benda as its next superintendent. The district will hold the contract, which spans from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023, while sharing the position with West Central.
The Starmont and West Central Boards had already discussed, at a shared board meeting on Jan. 19, the salary and benefits package for the new shared superintendent using a contract drafted by Starmont’s attorney. The boards decided to offer the new superintendent $135,000 a year with a relocation stipend up to $5,000 and fully-paid health and dental premiums on the highest deductible plan.
