ARLINGTON —The Starmont School District will be taking comments on its proposal to sell school infrastructure tax revenue bonds up to $1.74 million to purchase a lagoon, new roofing on the school building which houses all grades, and a school bus, using statewide penny sales tax money.
A public hearing will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the Starmont High School conference room. Following social distancing protocol, the Zoom teleconference link to join the meeting will be published on the district website, Facebook page and Iowa alert text or email system for which parents sign up during registration.
“There will be no new taxes with this,” School Superintendent Troy Heller said. “We are using our Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE money only.” Voters approved earlier this year guaranteeing the district could tap into the SAVE or statewide penny funds until 2051.
The school district has had a wastewater contract since 1978 with the business south across 40th Street, Associated Milk Producers Inc. or AMPI, Heller said.
AMPI is selling its plant after having notified the school district of intent to do so in November.
To design the lagoon, the district is working with Snyder & Associates, Inc. in Cedar Rapids. The school will need only one lagoon cell, Heller said.
Heller said the district plans to break ground in August and civil engineer Lindsay Beaman estimated the system would be usable by December.
The lagoon system will cost an estimated $1.5 million.
“Our partnership will be ended when our project is completed,” Heller said.
The district is also doing some roofing and purchasing a bus with additional bond proceeds.
“We are using monies that have already been guaranteed to do this project,” Heller said. “We typically get about $500,000 a year... The conversation now is our guaranteed money might be down,” owing to a dip in retail sales as consumers stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “but Speer Financial of Waterloo will take that into account when doing our calculation spreadsheet of our payback.”
“We want to thank AMPI for all their time, communication and cooperation during this time of our building our project,” Heller said. “The engineer and Department of Natural Resources have been wonderful to work with. They have moved the project along in a very quick way for us.”