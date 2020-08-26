ARLINGTON — The Starmont district will require students and staff members to wear face coverings in school when a six-foot distance cannot be observed, the School Board unanimously voted Wednesday afternoon.
This mandate will go into affect on Thursday, August 27.
”So, we are asking that all parents send their son/daughter with a face-covering tomorrow and into the future,” Superintendent Troy Heller said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. “The school will have some paper masks available if students are in need.”
He also outlined what will happen if a student won’t wear a mask when required.
“They will be sent to the office where parents will be called,“ he said. “The parents will be updated and they will have the ability to get their son/daughter to observe the rules (if available by phone)
“If the student decides to observe the rule, they will be sent back to class. However, if the student continues to not observe the face-covering rule, they will be sent home. The student and family will be offered the option of distance learning.
“If they continue to refuse to attend either option, then we would have a parent meeting. If they still continue to refuse, then we would likely proceed with truancy.“