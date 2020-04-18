Starmont senior Kylee Anfinson will remember fondly from high school the time “Colt Gilson asked me to prom my sophomore year with Mrs. Anfinson’s class holding signs throughout the hallway.”
She got the most out of the National Honors Society Ronald McDonald House project, School Gift Giving (at Christmas), being NHS secretary and participating in Meals on Wheels.
Post-high school, she plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta to study for her Registered Nurse license and then transfer to a four-year college for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Honors included National Honors Society (secretary), Student of the Month, Chapter and Greenhand Degree (FFA), Student Council (treasurer), Two time State Qualifier (volleyball) and Honor Roll (four years).
Activities included National Honor Society, Student Council, volleyball, track, FFA, mentoring program and Distributive Education Clubs of America.