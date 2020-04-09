Starmont High School senior Aylee A. Pope will fondly recall “all of the memories from Homecoming Week my senior year.
“Most of all, playing dodgeball with my fellow seniors against the underclassmen for homecoming is a memory I will always hold onto,” she said. “This night showed that a group of kids can be a type of second family.
“My favorite activity has definitely been basketball managing for the boys team,” Pope said. “As a manager, my job was to take care of the statistics book during the games, and I found doing the statistics book to be calming and enjoyable. Along with enjoying my job, I had the chance to watch all of the classmates and friends play a sport that they loved and enjoyed.”
Pope plans to attend Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant to earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
She is on track to have made the honor roll all four years. Activities include National Honor Society, Student Council, boys basketball managing, football managing, Spirit Squad, Individual and Group Speech, theater, band and choir.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash