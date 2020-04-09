Starmont senior Kari German enjoyed her community school because “everyone knew everyone, it didn’t matter where you came from or what your last name was like, you were welcomed in.”
Her favorite activity was competeing in girl’s high school wrestling, “because I got to be who I wanted to be. You couldn’t blame anyone if you lost because it was just you who was out there for 6 minutes.”
After high school, German plans to wrestle for Indian Hills Community College and work toward her Associate of Arts in early childhood teaching.
Activities included volleyball, wrestling, cross country and track.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash