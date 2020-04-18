Starmont senior Ashley Powers will fondly remember when “Starmont had their first homecoming football game in two years and we (band) got to march at halftime.”
Her favorite activity in high school was “cross country because we were a big family and nobody got singled out and everyone got along.”
Post-high school, she plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College for elementary education and then transfer to University of Northern Iowa to keep studying it for her bachelor’s degree.
Her honors include State Speech, State Solo and Ensemble Contest, honor bands, letters for cross country and academics.
Her activities included cross country, band, choir, speech, play, musical, track and basketball.