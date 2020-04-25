Music played a major role in Starmont senior Xavier Roach’s high school years, but after graduation he plans to study police science.
He most enjoyed “being part of the band, and pep band because I enjoyed the music that we played at football games, pep assemblies, and concerts.”
In addition to band, he participated in plays and choir.
He plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for police science and criminal justice.
“I have made the honor roll every semester throughout high school as I maintained a GPA above 3.0,” he said.
Reflecting on high school memories, he said: “My favorite memory is when we were going on a trip to the mental health institute. Zac ate a bunch of Hot Tamales and it came out his nose because they were too hot for him.”