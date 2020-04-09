When she looks back on high school, Starmont senior Sarah Pech will remember “the humor and jokes, the support we all show for each other, and our unity.”
She most enjoyed participating in FFA.
“The Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter gave me the opportunity to develop leadership and public speaking skills and make many memories with my peers,” she said.
She has chosen to attend Mount Mercy University to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a master’s degree “to best prepare for a career in healthcare.”
Honors include the Governor’s Scholar Award, the President’s and Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, Student of Integrity Honorable Mention, Lions Club Student of the Month, honorable mention in basketball, and Second Team All-Conference in track.
Activities include National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Student Leadership Team, volleyball, basketball, track, Spanish Club and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).
— Mira Schmitt-Cash