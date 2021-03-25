ARLINGTON -- A Starmont Community School District teacher is on administrative leave and facing an assault charge after allegedly biting a student.
Anita Ann Smith, 49, of Edgewood, is charged in Fayette County District Court with simple misdemeanor assault, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $625.
The criminal complaint filed March 23 by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that while teaching a class at Starmont on March 16, Smith bit a student's arm.
Smith "stated she was roleplaying when she rolled up the sleeve of a 16-year-old student and bit their forearm," the complaint says. "This act was done in front of the class and the assault caused the victim's arm to become red and later showed bruising of an upper and lower teeth imprints."
According to a Sheriff's Office news release, the school put Smith on administrative leave and conducted an investigation, the results of which it turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for a criminal investigation
On the school website, Smith is listed as a Spanish instructor.
Smith was summoned to appear at a hearing in the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union at 9:15 a.m., April 7.