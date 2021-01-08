Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Starmont Volleyball Cancer fight

The Starmont Volleyball Team presents a donation check to RMC. Starmont team members pictured from left are Emily Schuhmacher, Kiara Steger, Regan Parkin, Addilyn Munger, and Mackenzie Curtis. Radiology staff pictured are Tifany Meyer, Annette Boelk, Karen Rahe, Kayla Hood and Jenny Broghammer.

Regional Medical Center and the Radiology Department recently thanked the Starmont Volleyball team and the entire community for their continued support and generosity. The team raised $1,475 to support local breast cancer patients in our communities. This donation will go towards funding Pink Support Bags full of comfort items (including gas cards, blankets, massage gift certificates, and more) for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

“We are humbled by the support of the Starmont Volleyball team and the entire community,” said Megan Demmer, Radiology Manager. “On behalf of the Radiology Department and staff here at Regional Medical Center, thank you for being that light of hope to those women in our community who are fighting their biggest battle.”

