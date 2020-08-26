Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2020 Starmont volleyball

2020 STARMONT VOLLEYBALL: Pictured from left: senior Emmale Schnell, sophomore Addi Munger, senior Meredith Groth, junior Morgan Thomas, junior Kiara Steger, junior Emily Schuhmacher, junior Mallory Vaske, junior Macy Hiemes, junior Mackenzie Curtis, junior Sydney Baumgartner, sophomore Sarah Fenton, sophomore Realei Brooks, sophomore Ellie Anderson, junior Regan Parkin, and junior Jerilyn Fedeler.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ARLINGTON — Starmont volleyball, which went 5-2 in the Tri-Rivers Conference in 2019, is looking to finish in the top part of the conference again.

Looking to improve on their overall 13-18 record from last season, the team’s strength is experience.

“We have returning starters with varsity experience,” said head coach Robert Goedken.

Six returning letter winners include juniors Macy Hiemes, Regan Parkin, Mackenzie Curtis, Mallory Vaske, Emily Schuhmacher and Sydney Baumgartner.

Baumgartner was last season’s assist leader with 516 of the Stars 695 assists. The Stars’ kills leader was Hiemes with 347 . Hiemes also had 29 blocks for second most on the team. Leading the team in blocks was Curtis with 42.

Leaders in serving include Baumgartner with 22 aces and Parkin with 26 aces.

The Stars’ biggest challenge “at this point (is) staying healthy,” Goedken said as the preseason practices just began.

On the court, however, “We are looking to improve on playing more consistantly,” said assistant coach Lois Goedken.

Robert Goedken said the biggest competition dates this season will be the Aug. 29 Independence tournament — which opens their season, and the Sept. 19 West Delaware tournament, as well as Sept. 22 against Maquoketa Valley, Oct. 6 against Springville

and Oct. 8 against Edgewood Colesburg.

At a glance

Past 3 years: 13-18 in 2019; 29-7 in 2018; 30-6 in 2017

Coaching staff: Head coach Robert Goedken, assistant coach Lois Goedken

Returning 2019 stat leaders

Assists: Junior Sydney Baumgartner, 516 of the Stars 695 assists.

Kills: Sophomore Macy Hiemes, 347

Blocks: Sophomore Mackenzie Curtis with 42.

Digs: Sophomore Emily Schumacher: 341

Aces: Sophomore Regan Parkin, 26

2020 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug 29, 9 a.m. at Independence

Thursday, Sept. 3, 5:15 p.m. at Calamus Wheatland

Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:15 p.m. vs. Clayton Ridge

Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:15 p.m. vs. Alburnett

Saturday, Sept. 19. 9 a.m., varsity tournament at West Delaware

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 5:15 p.m. at Maquoketa Valley

Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:15 p.m. vs. Central City

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m., varsity tournament at Denver

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:15 p.m. at North Linn

Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:15 p.m. vs. East Buchanan

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. varsity tournament at Waterloo Columbus

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:15 p.m. at Springville

Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:15 p.m. vs. Edgewood-Colesburg

Thursday, Oct 15, 4 p.m., Tri-Rivers Conference tournament

Saturday, Oct 17, 10 a.m., Tri-Rivers Conference tournament at Marquette Catholic and Maquoketa Valley

Monday, Oct 19, 9 a.m., junior varsity tournament at Starmont

2019 Tri-River Conference Standings

Overall Conf.

Edgewood-Clbrg 26-10 6-2

Springville 20-17 3-4

Maquoketa Valley 14-15 6-2

Alburnett 13-16 3-4

Starmont 13-18 5-2

North Linn 11-19 3-4

Central City 9-19 3-4

East Buchanan 4-25 0-7