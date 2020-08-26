ARLINGTON — Starmont volleyball, which went 5-2 in the Tri-Rivers Conference in 2019, is looking to finish in the top part of the conference again.
Looking to improve on their overall 13-18 record from last season, the team’s strength is experience.
“We have returning starters with varsity experience,” said head coach Robert Goedken.
Six returning letter winners include juniors Macy Hiemes, Regan Parkin, Mackenzie Curtis, Mallory Vaske, Emily Schuhmacher and Sydney Baumgartner.
Baumgartner was last season’s assist leader with 516 of the Stars 695 assists. The Stars’ kills leader was Hiemes with 347 . Hiemes also had 29 blocks for second most on the team. Leading the team in blocks was Curtis with 42.
Leaders in serving include Baumgartner with 22 aces and Parkin with 26 aces.
The Stars’ biggest challenge “at this point (is) staying healthy,” Goedken said as the preseason practices just began.
On the court, however, “We are looking to improve on playing more consistantly,” said assistant coach Lois Goedken.
Robert Goedken said the biggest competition dates this season will be the Aug. 29 Independence tournament — which opens their season, and the Sept. 19 West Delaware tournament, as well as Sept. 22 against Maquoketa Valley, Oct. 6 against Springville
and Oct. 8 against Edgewood Colesburg.
At a glance
Past 3 years: 13-18 in 2019; 29-7 in 2018; 30-6 in 2017
Coaching staff: Head coach Robert Goedken, assistant coach Lois Goedken
Returning 2019 stat leaders
Assists: Junior Sydney Baumgartner, 516 of the Stars 695 assists.
Kills: Sophomore Macy Hiemes, 347
Blocks: Sophomore Mackenzie Curtis with 42.
Digs: Sophomore Emily Schumacher: 341
Aces: Sophomore Regan Parkin, 26
2020 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug 29, 9 a.m. at Independence
Thursday, Sept. 3, 5:15 p.m. at Calamus Wheatland
Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:15 p.m. vs. Clayton Ridge
Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:15 p.m. vs. Alburnett
Saturday, Sept. 19. 9 a.m., varsity tournament at West Delaware
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 5:15 p.m. at Maquoketa Valley
Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:15 p.m. vs. Central City
Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m., varsity tournament at Denver
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:15 p.m. at North Linn
Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:15 p.m. vs. East Buchanan
Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. varsity tournament at Waterloo Columbus
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:15 p.m. at Springville
Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:15 p.m. vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Thursday, Oct 15, 4 p.m., Tri-Rivers Conference tournament
Saturday, Oct 17, 10 a.m., Tri-Rivers Conference tournament at Marquette Catholic and Maquoketa Valley
Monday, Oct 19, 9 a.m., junior varsity tournament at Starmont
2019 Tri-River Conference Standings
Overall Conf.
Edgewood-Clbrg 26-10 6-2
Springville 20-17 3-4
Maquoketa Valley 14-15 6-2
Alburnett 13-16 3-4
Starmont 13-18 5-2
North Linn 11-19 3-4
Central City 9-19 3-4
East Buchanan 4-25 0-7