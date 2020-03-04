Voters across the Starmont School District overwhelmingly approved a measure extending the statewide penny sales tax, or the Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund, through 2051.
The measure also specifies how the district will use those revenues, which did not change.
After July 1, 2008, all local sales and services taxes for school infrastructure purposes were replaced by the increase in the state sales, services and use taxes from 5 to 6 percent on the dollar, of which the public schools can opt for 1 percent, hence "statewide penny."
"Our revenue purpose statement here in Starmont is still the initial purpose statement," Starmont Superintendent Troy Heller said. "Nothing in it changed. Our initial purpose statement only went out to 2022 when first approved."
More than 94.6% of voters favored extending the revenue purpose statement while nearly 5.4% opposed it, with 106 “for” to 6 against.
The Clayton County Auditor’s office compiled the collective results for the Starmont taxing district, which spans parts of four counties: southeast Fayette, southwest Clayton, northeast Buchanan and northwest Delaware.
Last April, state lawmakers allowed districts to request to extend the SAVE purpose statements until 2051.
"Like many schools around us, we were trying to to get it extended to 2051," Heller said.
To extend the statement, the measure had to pass by a simple majority vote.
It passed by over 94%, "which is awesome," Heller added.
"Right now, Starmont doesn't have any major buildings in mind," he said, but the extension will "give the Starmont Board the ability to do something if they choose to."
Funds may be used broadly for information technology infrastructure including broadband and security; for a number of buildings and grounds uses from acquisition of land or buildings in the district, to repair, remodeling, expansion, furnishing and equipment; energy conservation; rental including for community college infrastructure; for library procurement or acquisition; for transportation and roads to buildings, to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed for district use; for disaster cleanup; to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds.
Funds may also provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.
Funds may also go to pay principal and interest or to retire general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds and so forth.
Funds may also go to property tax relief.