WAVERLY — On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Starmont-West Central cross country team traveled to Waverly to compete at the Steve Johnson Invitational, hosted by Wartburg College. Due to COVID-19, the team field was split in two divisions, and the Star-Devils were placed in with many of the top 4A schools in the State.
“Our goal today is to bring down times and race with some of the best schools state-wide,” said coach Charlie Gruman. “The runners pushed today and didn’t disappoint. Today, I was very proud of our team, they’ve been working hard during the week, and it showed this week with two meets where the kids are stepping up and competing to the best of their abilities.”
The girls varsity race was won by Class 4A No. 1-ranked Johnston, followed by Linn-Mar and Iowa City Liberty. Starmont-West Central placed 16th overall.
Makenzie Plagman ran her season best with a 20:52 clocking, followed by personal best races from Anita Vaske (20:57), Mya Vaske (21:02), and Annika Kent-Thomas (21:49). Raquel Rosburg raced in at 21:51, with Juliana Droll coming in after in 22:32. Gracie Fletcher and Maddie Harford raced the course in 23:11 and 23:31.
Also running season bests were Lydia Harford (25:23), Marissa Swales (26:08), Autumn Keppler (27:13), Madelyn Otdoerfer (28:27), Katie Meade (28:41) and Marlie Hettinger (28:41). Maria Gruman and Celia Powel raced the course in 29:21 and 29:29, while Elizabeth Stocks raced the course in a personal best of 30:31.
The boys varsity team race was topped by Dubuque Hempstead, Sioux City North, and Cedar Falls High.
Charlie Sieck established a new West Central School record, clocking a time of 17:24.7, while Henry Hayes raced in at 17:25.5. Colin Droll raced a personal best in 19:12. Running season-best times were Braydon Wedo (20:06), Connor Wittman (20:14), Elijah Moore (21:45), Owen Rosburg (21:49), Aaron Bennett (22:06) Nathan Ottesen (24:16), and Anthony Stocks (24:31).