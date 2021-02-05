ARLINGTON — To officially approve the next shared superintendent to lead both districts, Starmont School District will welcome members of West Central when it holds its regular school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 8.
The board or boards will consider approving the superintendent candidate’s contract for the next two fiscal years, spanning July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023, “and moving stipend contract,” when they meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Starmont High School Conference Room.
Following a Jan. 19 joint board meeting in closed session at Starmont, the boards reportedly offered the position to a candidate, but the home office was awaiting completion of the background check, according to McM Search Group rep Gary McAndrew, on Jan. 22.
Then on Feb. 1, he responded: “The boards have selected someone to be the next superintendent at Starmont/West Central, but the boards do not want to announce anything or release the name until their next board meeting when the boards will vote on it to approve.”
That will be Monday.
Currently Fred Matlage serves West Central and Sumner-Fredericksburg as superintendent while Troy Heller serves that role at Starmont and Tripoli.
“We’re not talking about combining schools; we’re talking about those three things, operational academic and extracurricular, when we can help each other out,” Heller told the Daily Register as to talk of superintendent sharing last summer.
“Starmont has always leaned toward West Central,” Heller said at the time, indicating sharing of many programs.
The Starmont board will also consider a budget amendment for the current fiscal year (following a hearing that evening), a fiscal 2022 updated Teacher Leadership and Compensation grant, the FFA budget, extension of Northeast Iowa Community College contract for the summer concurrent health courses, and payment two on wastewater treatment facility improvements.