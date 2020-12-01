ARLINGTON — The Starmont girls basketball team got off to a good start Monday night at home against Oelwein, taking a 10-3 lead after the first quarter.
Oelwein, however, won the next two quarters and led 25-10 headed into the final frame, when the wheels fell off for the Huskies. Starmont outscored them 20-0 in the fourth quarter to get the 39-25 win in their season opener.
The Huskies fall to 0-2. The Stars are 1-1.
UP NEXT
Oelwein will host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Thursday. Gametime is 7:30 p.m. Starmont will host Easton Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.