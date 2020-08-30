INDEPENDENCE — The Huskies fell in each of their matches at the season-opening tournament on Saturday in Independence.
Mount Vernon swept Oelwein 21-8 and 21-12 as did Independence 25-15 and 21-8. Starmont won 2-1. The Stars won game 1 by 21-13 and game 3 15-8. The Huskies won the second game 21-17.
Over those games Oelwein senior Naomi Gaede led with 11 kills, followed by freshman Natalie Crandall with seven. Junior Faylnn Buehler led with 16 assists, followed by senior Kennedy Lape with 12.
Buehler also led with a serve success rate of 96 percent by hitting 24 of 25 with two aces.
Defensively, senior Abbie Dahl led Oelwein with 11 digs, followed by Gaede with 10.
Starmont won one match during the tournament, against Oelwein. The Stars fell 0-2 to Independence and 0-2 to Mount Vernon.
Over those three matches junior Macy Heimes led Starmont 13 kills. Junior Sydney Baumgartner led with 21 assists followed by senior Emma Schnell with 17.
Junior Regan Parkin went 17-for-21 with four aces. Junior Mallory Vaske went 18-for-20 in serves with two aces. Schnell was 11-for-12 with two aces. Junior MaKenzie Curtis was 17-for-19 with one ace. Baumgartner went 13-for-13 with one ace. Heimes was 12-for-14 with one ace.