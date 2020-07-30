Starmont softball's 8th-grade pitcher Keelie Curtis has received All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition in the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division.
Not including Starmont's final two games of the season, for which Starmont statistics were not available, Curtis started on the mound for the Stars in seven games this season. She had a 3.47 earned run average, which placed her seventh among the division's pitchers. She struck out 37 batters in 44 1/3 innings.
The Stars finished the season with a 3-12 overall record. They were on a three-game winning streak before Clarksville beat them 10-0 in a Class 1A Region 7 semifinal and ended their season. Clarksville is 18-1 and playing in the State Tournament.
During that winning streak, Curtis allowed no earned runs. She struck out nine batters in seven innings in Starmont's 8-1 win over South Winneshiek. Then in the first round of regional play, she struck out nine in five innings in the 12-1 win over Central Elkader.
The Stars defeated Dunkerton 11-0 in the second round game.