DENVER — Starmont volleyball had tall task ahead of them entering Monday’s Class 2A Region 6 semifinal at sixth-ranked Denver. An upset was not meant to be, though, with the Cyclones sweeping in three sets (25-15, 25-10-25-18).
“They’re leading 2A in just about every stat while we are one of the smallest schools in the class,” Starmont head coach Robert Goedken said. “We knew they had strong hitters and would play good defense. We practiced with those things in mind and came to battle.”
The Stars took advantage of early Cyclone kill errors to stay competitive in the first set, setting the ball to a balanced attack throughout. Denver would rally in the final minutes for the 25-15 win. Difficulty with serve receive in the second set cost Starmont in a 25-10 loss, pushing their backs against the wall with a 2-0 deficit.
“I told them don’t give up now,” Goedken said. “I knew that they were upset, but I knew we could still push [Denver] in the third set.”
Junior Macy Hiemes came out with fire as she opened the third set with three straight kills. Several Denver errors would help push Starmont to an early 10-6 lead, prompting Denver’s first timeout of the evening.
The home team came out of the break with renewed offensive purpose as they tied the set 12-12 in minutes and had the lead back as Goedken burned his second timeout with the Stars down 20-16. One last 5-2 run gave the Cyclones a semifinal win and Starmont the end of their season.
Hiemes led the Stars with 11 kills and five digs, followed by junior Mackenzie Curtis with five kills. Junior libero Mallory Vaske led defensively with 10 digs and senior Emmale Schnell tallied 22 assists in the loss.
“Our defense has won us most of our games and the girls in the back row know that,” Goedken said. “Good defense is important, especially when you’re playing against teams like this. Offensively, Macy has been our go-to and showed why tonight.”
The Stars finished their season 19-13 and won the Tri-Rivers West title with a 7-0 conference record. While Starmont will graduate Schnell (331 assists) and Meredith Groth, the Stars will return the rest of their rotation for the 2021 season.
“We’ve already talked about what we need to work on during the offseason,” Goedken said. “We’ve got a couple other girls that can set too, so we can run a little bit of a different offense next season. This program will be alright.”