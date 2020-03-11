News from state and county health officials report more cases of COVID-19 cases and urge stepping up hygiene practices to prevent spread of the virus.
Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated five additional presumptive positive cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Iowa residents, raising the total to 13 presumptive positive cases, according to a Wednesday news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The five new cases are all older adults (61 to 80 years) from Johnson County and were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other presumptive positive cases. All are in self isolation and recovering at home.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available all days at all hours by calling 2-1-1.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.
Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.
Gundersen Palmer Community Health, which serves all residents of Fayette County issued a news release on Wednesday about three primary ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
• Clean hands frequently with soap and water; if soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Contain the spread of germs by staying home when ill.
Some residents have noted availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers is limited in some places.
“This should not be a reason for undue concern,” said Jes Wegner, county public health nurse. “Hand sanitizers are convenient and effective, but we want everyone to remember that good old soap and water is still the best way to prevent illness.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following steps for effective hand-washing:
•Wet your hands with clean, running (warm or cold) water, turn off the tap, and apply soap.
• Lather your hands by rubbing them together with soap. Be sure to lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
• Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
• Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
• Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.
On Tuesday, UnityPoint Health hospitals announced limits on patient visitors. “In keeping with a commitment to patient safety, UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital as well as UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital will limit patient visitations during the global outbreak of COVID-19 and continued widespread seasonal influenza activity,” a news release said.