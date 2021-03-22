The largest of $15.5 million in federal grants for rural broadband expansion is going to a project in Allamakee County. Another one of the 14 grant awards is going to a Clayton County project.
The state recently awarded the grants that are being funded by the federal CARES Act.
Allamakee Clayton Electric was awarded $4,584,200.45 for its Dorchester Fiber project. It covers a 204 square miles footprint and could conceivably affect 460 households and 83 businesses, according to the project’s executive summary.
“While viewing the broadband map of the state of Iowa, Allamakee County is shown as one of the lowest served areas within the state,” the summary says. “Allamakee is one of the 14 school districts that do not have adequate telecommunication services to the school aged children.”
The rural Clayton County project will be done by Alpine Communications of Elkader, which was awarded $1,298,737.90. The network would cover rural areas in Clayton County northwest of the city of Elkader. It would make fiber optic broadband available to approximately 71 homes and one business, says its executive summary.
Other grand winners include:
• BTC, Inc. awarded $1,530,621.90 for rural Mills County fiber optic construction project south of Glenwood.
• Citizen’s Mutual Telephone Cooperative awarded $743,550 for rural Wapello and Davis counties broadband expansion.
• IAMO Communications awarded $1,089,150 for College Springs East project in Page County.
• Kalona Cooperative awarded $229,552.37 for rural Washington County
• LTD Broadband awarded $181,568.25 for the southwest corner of Iowa.
• Mediapolis Telephone Company awarded $725,475 for rural Des Moines County broadband expansion.
• OmniTel Communications awarded $241,139.69 for rural Fremont and Mills Counties broadband expansion and $884,026.84 for rural Madison and Warren Counties broadband expansion.
• South Slope Cooperative awarded $140,500 for phase 2 of rural Iowa and Johnson Counties project.
• Spring Grove Communications awarded $592,279.60 for Hanover Township project.
• Strafford Mutual awarded $1,521,075 for broadband expansion in Story, Boone, Hamilton and Webster counties.
• USA Communications awarded $1,690,425 for North Iowa River Corridor broadband expansion. Infrastructure will be built in Benton, Iowa and Linn counties.