Oelwein is one of nine communities that together have been awarded $3,015,000 in grant awards, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Wednesday morning. The awards are through the federally funded Community Development Block Grant program, which provides support for downtown improvements.
The city is working on a two-part project that involves repairing and repainting the west water tower next year “and replacing water pipes in our worst locations,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“The city applied for an was awarded $600,000 in community block grant funds,” he said. “This allows the city to perform roughly $4.6 million in water infrastructure replacement.”
The council will vote on the final locations for improvements.
“This is great news for the city,” Mulfinger added. “None of this would have been possible without the water infrastructure fee.”
The IEDA received 21 applications totaling $7.7 million in funding requests, according to a news release from the agency. Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income people, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project.
“These projects are not always the most visible and exciting, but they are critical to the success of our local communities,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “When we can set up our towns to better serve the needs of their residents, additional economic and community development often follows.”
Communities receiving grants for water treatment improvements are Bernard ($112,000), Madrid ($600,000), and Maxwell ($300,000).
Awarded grants for sanitary sewer replacements are Rembrandt ($203,000) and Schleswig ($300,000).
Brighton received $300,000 for wastewater plant improvements.
Kimballton received $300,000 to replace water main.
Pomeroy received $300,000 for water system improvements.
CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer systems, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative downtown improvements, the news release says.
The CDBG program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.