It turns out that the coronavirus isn’t the only hindrance to finishing the IHSAA state baseball tournament held in Des Moines at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs.
As if 2020 couldn’t get any stranger, a delay that no one saw coming came in the form of Iowa Cubs stadium operations employees having to pry open a dugout bathroom to get a Gilbert player who was locked inside. Yes, you’re reading that correctly. Not only did it take prying open with a crowbar, but prior to that smashing the door with a sledgehammer.
The Class 3A semifinal between no. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes and no. 3 Gilbert was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. An hour-long bathroom rescue delay later, play finally commenced. As fate would have it, after the fiasco Gilbert got off to a rocky star and trailed 4-1 going into the fifth inning, but the Tigers completely turned the tide with nine runs on six hits in the top of the fifth. Gilbert went on to win 14-7 to advance to the 3A championship.
Four champions will be crowned on Saturday with all championship games three hours apart from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The crown for 3A will be a fight between no. 3 Gilbert and no. 4 Norwalk at 4:30 p.m. Norwalk defeated no. 8 Marion, 10-0, on Friday.
In 1A, no. 5 Don Bosco takes on no. 6 Newman Catholic-Mason City for the title at 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A presents a tough challenge for no. 6 Des Moines Christian against no. 1 Van Meter at 1:30 p.m..
The Class 4A championship will be a showdown between Friday’s winner of no. 2 Ankeny vs. no. 3 Dubuque-Hempstead against Friday’s winner of no. 1 Johnston vs. no. 4 Urbandale for the title in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Softball in Fort Dodge has already crowned two champions. Second-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy upset no. 1 Fort Dodge 5-1 for the Class 5A championship on Thursday. Another upset in 4A saw no. 7 Winterset knock off no. 1 Carlisle 4-3 in an 11-inning heavyweight championship fight on Thursday as well.
In Class 3A no. 1 Albia defeated no. 3 Williamsburg, 1-0, for the title.
Results of the championship games in Class 2A and 1A were not available by press time. In 2A no. 1 North Linn played no. 3 Ogden. In 1A, no. 1 Collins-Maxwell took on no. 3 Clarksville.