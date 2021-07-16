DES MOINES — The state would offer grants of up to $50,000 to small-scale butchers under rules that won preliminary approval of the Iowa Economic Development Authority board Friday.
The rules, for which the board approved a “notice of intended action,” would implement House File 857, approved by lawmakers earlier this year. That legislation set up the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
The bill also asked for a study of setting up an artisanal butchery program at a community college. A state task force is expected to do that work. Iowa House District 64 Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, introduced this legislation (HF670).
Typically, proposed rules are considered for final approval after the notice, following a public comment period.
Lawmakers wanted to support smaller specialty butcher shops both to promote innovation and to improve competition in the industry. IEDA is expected to offer grants, low-interest loans and forgivable loans from its current funds.
The $750,000 initial legislative appropriation is intended to help with expansions or remodeling at small-scale meat processing facilities inspected by the state or federal governments, including those in mobile units or in rented spaces.
IEDA Director Debi Durham said she was unaware operations in rented buildings would qualify, as the proposed rules indicate.
IEDA staffer Kristin Hanks-Bents said that is to help young farmers who might not be able to afford to buy property.
Lawmakers directed that preference be given to projects that create jobs, expand opportunities for small-scale farmers to market meat under a private label, and address financial need, for example.
Under the proposed rules, the state would offer aid of up to $50,000 per applicant. More could be offered with IEDA board approval should lawmakers provide more money later. A committee appointed by IEDA and IDALS would score applications.
The program comes as President Biden moves to lessen the influence of four major meatpacking companies: Tyson, National Beef, JBS and Cargill. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last week announced $655 million in aid to small and medium-sized packing operations to improve competition.