As Oelwein Community Schools continues to take registrations for virtual summer school, the state has issued guidelines allowing for in-person summer programs.
Typically, Oelwein has a summer school program that draws 100 to 150 students. Registration for virtual summer school has been available on the district web site since May 13.
Iowa schools may now provide onsite summer learning opportunities in addition to online ones, according to Iowa Department of Public Health guidance, Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said Thursday at Gov. Kim Reynolds’s news conference on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state guidance says it follows the most recent recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on reopening schools.
Some of the mitigation measures are screening all staff and students upon arrival for fever of 100.4 F and up or other signs of illness, teaching and reinforcing washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, distancing students and staff in instruction by limiting group size, increased spacing, limiting mixing between groups and implementing cleaning and disinfecting schedules.
“These guidelines are specific to moments in time as we transition through phases of reopening based on virus activity,” Lebo said.
“This phase introduces guidelines for voluntary activities that involve limited numbers of students through June with expectations of new decision points by July 1. Whether a school chooses to provide in-person learning opportunities over the summer is a local decision that should be made based on the needs of their communities and in consultation with local public health officials.”
The Education Department strongly recommends districts and nonpublic schools plan for reopening using the Return-to-Learn Support Document as a resource.
Oelwein’s Blended Learning Task Force is working on the district’s Return-to-Learn plan, Superindendent Josh Ehn told the School Board on Monday.
The Health and Safety section of the state’s Return-to-Learn document includes:
• “If feasible, allow use of cloth face coverings among all staff and students,” the reopening guidance states. “Staff and students should be frequently reminded not to touch the face covering and to wash their hands frequently. Information should be provided to all staff and students on proper use, removal, and washing of cloth face coverings.”
• Schools must put plans in place to protect staff and students at higher risk of developing more severe COVID-19 illness.
“If allowing persons at higher risk to work in schools,” the department advises, “consider assigning responsibilities with infrequent close interaction with large numbers of staff or students. It is especially important for high risk staff and students to use cloth face coverings and follow social distancing recommendations. Summer programs that target high risk participant populations should not be held this summer (summer of 2020).”
• The state document also advises to plan for facilities to have an isolation room or location that may be used to isolate a sick student or staff member until they can leave or be picked up by a parent or guardian, and to confidentially report illnesses to local public health officials.
• Schools are to “encourage all staff and students to bring their own portable water bottle or use a large water jug with disposable cups to provide water. Do not use public drinking fountains.”
• Schools are to have cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting products available throughout the day and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces such as door handles, sink handles, drinking fountains, tables, et cetera) multiple times per day. Facilities are to follow CDC reopening guidance for cleaning and disinfecting, including https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html.
• Schools are to limit deliveries from outside vendors and building access points to reduce outside traffic in the school and, if possible, have them deliver after hours or leave deliveries outside.