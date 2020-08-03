The Iowa State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the intersection W Avenue approximately seven miles west of Oelwein, just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Ashlee L. Koch, 29, of Cedar Rapids, was driving north in a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder and failed to stop at the posted stop sign on W Avenue where it crosses Highway 3. Her vehicle was struck in the rear driver’s side by an eastbound 2014 Ford Edge driven by David Vossberg, 63, of Shell Rock, that was towing a boat.
The Koch vehicle came to rest north of Hwy 3 on the east side of W Avenue, and the Vossberg vehicle came to rest on the north side of Hwy 3. Vossberg’s boat became dislodged from the trailer and ended up facing westbound in the highway on its top.
Six persons were injured in the crash: Melissa McInroy, 48, of Readlyn, Sara Woodley, 59, of Shell Rock, Sandra Vossberg, 61, of Shell Rock, all passengers in the Vossberg vehicle, along with the driver David Vossberg, Ashlee Koch the driver, and her passenger, Cierra Browning, 29, of Cedar Rapids. McInroy and Woodley were transported by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center with serious injuries, David Vossberg was also transported to Oelwein with possible injuries. Sandra Vossberg, Koch and Browning were taken by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Sumner. Only Browning was reported to have minor injuries, while the Highway Patrol reported Sandra Vossberg and Koch sustained serious and incapacitating injuries.
Assisting the State Patrol at the crash scene were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fairbank EMS, Oelwein EMS, and Iowa DNR.