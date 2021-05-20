Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brennan Sauser

Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser runs the Class 2A 3,200-meter race at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championship on Thursday at Drake University.

 GIDAL KAISER | Oelwein Daily Register

DES MOINES — Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser opened the Class 2A 3,200-meter race slowly at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships on Thursday, but climbed to 17th after 1,200 meters and stayed in that area until the end.

He clocked in at 10 minutes, 36.324 seconds.

In other races, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kody VanEngelenburg qualified for the 400 finals, placing sixth in a time of 50.58 seconds. He placed 13th (23.5) in the 200 and 18th in the 100 (11.69).

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hana Wedemeier placed 10th (13.01) preliminary, eight-hundredths of a second from advancing.

North Fayette Valley’s Peyton Halverson placed 12th (52.25) in the 400.

North Fayette Valley’s Alyssa Bohr placed 15th (1:02.61) in the 400 and 19th (27.39) in the 200 preliminaries.

