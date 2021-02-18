DES MOINES — Area wrestlers are competing in day 1 of the traditional State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Here are results so far:
WAPSIE VALLEY: 2 first-round wins
In Class 1A at 106 pounds, Wapsie Valley freshman Easton Krall (29-3) won by a 13-1 major decision over Ogden's Kolton Munson (34-6). Krall's next match will be against Missouri Valley freshman Eli Becerra (45-0).
At 113 pounds, Wapsie Valley sophomore Dawson Schmit (29-3) won by fall at 4:38 over South Hamilton, Jewell freshman Keyton Remsburg. Schmit's next match is against Edgewood-Colesburg sophomore Dawson Bergan (45-2).
STARMONT: Hamlett keeps his State run alive
In Class 1A at 170, Iowa City Regina's Aidan Udell (22-4) won a 5-4 decision over Starmont's Bowen Munger (38-4). In the consolation bracket, Akron-Westfield's Lane Kenny (32-12) won an 11-4 decision over Munger, eliminating him from the tournament.
At 220, East Buchanan's Luke Recker (40-2) won a 7-1 decision over Starmont's by Louis Hamlett (37-6). Hamlett won his first match in the consolation bracket. He pinned West Monona's Megaeska Kalskett at 5:46.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG: Tournament ends for 2 Cougars
In Class 1A at 106, Mount Ayr's Drew Ehlen (35-5) won a 6-1 decision over Sumner-Fredericksburg's Trace Meyer (26-8). In consolation, Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow (32-8) won a 13-0 major decision over Meyer, eliminating him from the tournament.
At 195, Don Bosco's Cedric Yoder (19-3) won a 21-9 technical fall at 4:55 over Sumner-Fredericksburg's Kyle Kuhlmann (21-9). South Hamilton's Trevor Thompson (30-5) won an 8-1 decision over Kuhlmann, ending his tournament run.
EAST BUCHANAN:
In Class 1A at 152, East Buchanan's TJ Lau (42-1) won a 4-1 decision over Pekin's Cael Baker (32-10).
At 170, St. Albert's Cael McLaren (34-1) won by fall at 5:24 over East Buchanan's Tate Fults (18-6). In consolation, Sigourney-Keota's Cade Molyneux (24-12) won a 9-7 decision over Fults, ending his tournament.
At 285, Underwood's Easton Eledge (29-12) won by fall at 2:36 over East Buchanan's Cody Fox (17-3). In Consolation, Fox pinned Waco's Landan Provino (5-8) at 1:13.