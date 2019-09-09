The annual Volunteer Day at Iowa state parks is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28. This is when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at more than 40 parks hosting clean-up events.
Volunteer activities will focus on prepping for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020. The DNR is working with several organizations to create park improvements and plan activities for the centennial event.
Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at https://www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.