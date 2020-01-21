Steam escaping from a broken pipe brought Oelwein firefighters to a northwest side apartment building Tuesday evening (Jan.21).
Oelwein firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of smoke at Buffalo Run apartments on 13th Ave. NW. They discovered the steaming broken pipe rather than a fire, said Fire Chief Mike Hillman.
A pipe on the third floor froze and burst, he said. Steam rose as water flowed from the third floor, down to the second and then first. There is water damage to multiple apartments. The manager and the maintenance person are taking care of it. Water has been shut off in that apartment, so there is no more leaking water.
The temperature outside was 18 degrees.
Similarily, the Oelwein Fire Department responded to a burst pipe in the fire suppression system at the Oelwein Public Library last Thursday. The library reopened to the public Monday morning after repairs were made.