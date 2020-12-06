Oelwein Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall was named the 2020 Old Tyme Christmas Grinch on Friday evening in a contest that raised $7,204 for the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. Cupboard volunteer Carol Hamilton announced the coronation on Friday from the stage in the Oelwein Community Plaza Park.
“Our board has voted that every dollar is only being designated to purchase food for the Cupboard,” said Hamilton, one of the contest coordinators for Oelwein Chamber and Area Development along with fellow volunteer Mary Kalb.
Owing to the pandemic, voters were told to vote only with money and not with canned food as in the past. This year, $1 equaled one vote.
“This is spooky, and they said everybody’s going to think you made this up but Nancy (Meyer, Cupboard manager) and Mary were with me yesterday when we did this,” Hamilton said. “The winner had 2,020 votes. 2020. Isn’t that weird — who says God doesn’t have a sense of humor?”
Hamilton detailed the winner’s efforts, through which those who had followed along in the Daily Register or Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page likely had an idea who she was describing.
“Our 2020 Old Tyme Christmas Grinch opened up a Go Fund Me page, sent letters to area businesses asking for votes, turned herself green and spent a crisp winter morning doing her work from the roof of the Oelwein Middle School, spent a lunch period duct-taped to the wall and then received a pie in the face to try and raise every dollar she could to help the Cupboard and become our 2020 Old Tyme Christmas Grinch,” Hamilton said.
“Up until yesterday, there were four candidates running very close together, and the end vote was very close as well. Thank you very much, Mary Beth Steggall for all the work that went into getting 2,020 votes, and thank you all the rest of you for all the work that went into 7,204 votes. We couldn’t do it without you.”
Steggall also had the second-largest collection ever, beating out last year’s Grinch by 60 votes for that title.
Steggall reflected on her leadership role in joining the Grinch contest as principal.
“It’s important for the kids to see building community, raising money for the families in our community for the need that is there, seeing the staff and students working together for a common goal,” Steggall told the Daily Register later.
She drew a parallel to the classic Dr. Seuss story.
“Even with COVID going on right now, I think when we were focusing on others for a short amount of time, we forgot about the pandemic,” Steggall said. “It gave us something to focus our energy on. And I think it was important for the kids to be focusing on others instead of feeling sorry for the situation that we’re in right now.”
Hopefully if just for a moment all who contributed to the cause will feel their hearts growing.
After fellow Cupboard volunteer Mary Kalb accepted the challenge posed by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard to coordinate this year’s OTC Grinch contest in a pandemic year, and told Hamilton the news, Hamilton said, “We started thinking about what we had to do to keep it safe for our contestants, our volunteers and everybody. We knew it would be different from any year and strange, just as this whole year has been strange.
“We’re so thankful to our five candidates who said yes and ran some great campaigns in spite of all the strangeness. They are Todd Bradley of Performance Rehab; Mary Beth Steggall of Oelwein Middle School; Katy Solsma Bell, financial advisor with Edward Jones; Bill Brownell, transportation driver for Grandview Health Care Center; and Matt Nelson — who in spite of having a brand new baby this week is here with us. He’s the store manager for Oelwein Dollar Fresh.”
Howard said Kalb and Hamilton came forward to urge continuing the Grinch contest.
“A few years ago we considered not doing this anymore,” Howard said. “It’s a lot of work, and it takes a lot of time. It’s a lot of calling and a lot of hauling, collecting” as they have collected canned food in non-pandemic years. “And Mary and Carol came forward and said ‘Please don’t stop.’ So without them, this would not have happened.”
“We originally thought if we could collect $100 that we’d be doing good, so this is phenomenal,” Howard said. We did that times 72.”
“Thank you Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence at the Chamber Office for making things happen as much as you could this year, thanks to the Register for great coverage, thanks to the Grinch candidates for doing this, and thank you to everyone who voted,” Hamilton said.
Stores were open late, offering lighted window displays with some offering prepackaged refreshments as a work-around during the pandemic. Businesses are participating in the Christmas Tree Walk, with windows adorned in festive trees of all kinds. Fireworks followed over downtown at 7 p.m. Friday night.
“Next year we hope to have the Grinch back on the stage with us to help crown the next Grinch and to also have their moment to ride in the parade,” Hamilton said.
ONGOING OLD TYME CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Christmas Tree Walk — Trees will be located in downtown business windows that can be viewed from your car or by walking, through Sunday, Dec. 13. Choose your favorite and send one vote per person to OCAD by Facebook, email, phone or stopping into their office at 6 South Frederick by Monday, Dec. 14 at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the top three vote-getters.
Elf on the Shelf Hunt – While you are on the Christmas Tree Walk, be on the lookout for the six elves that will be hiding in the windows! Make a list of where you find them and submit it to Tindell Shoes by Monday, Dec. 14. Prizes will be provided for the children who complete the hunt.
Letters to Santa – Letters can be dropped off or mailed to OCAD by Monday, Dec. 14. All letters will be forwarded to Santa at the North Pole. Make sure to include a return address for Santa to reply to the child.
Christmas Village Display – The display can be viewed at the OCAD office at 6 S. Frederick now until after the first of the year.
Christmas Shopping – Shop local this Christmas season and support our small businesses. Many will do curbside pickup – including restaurants – and some have online sites for purchases. Watch the businesses’ Facebook pages and ads in the Oelwein Daily Register for specials and products. Mask up. Stores will have mask mandates posted.