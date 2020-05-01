Norma Stewart, 87, has made Oelwein her home since 1956, and she still gardens at home and lives frugally — lessons learned in her formative years on her grandparents’ farm during the Great Depression.
As the gears of society grind to a halt amid the new coronavirus pandemic, Stewart sat down — six feet away per social distancing rules — to discuss her childhood farming and cooking in that distant time with a familiar austerity, when people learned to do and make do.
“You pretty much stuck to the list,” she said of grocery shopping. “You only bought what you can pay for.”
Her parents married in 1931, two years after the 1929 stock market crash that launched the Great Depression, and finances were so tight that for the first 11 years of their marriage, they lived on her grandparents’ farm in the Clermont and Postville area. She was born Sept. 16, 1932, and graduated from Postville High School in 1950.
Growing up during the Depression, she recalls rationing of such goods as coffee and, most vividly, sugar, because sorghum was grown domestically to replace it and substitute in recipes. With her father, she toured a sorghum processing plant north of Clermont, near the mansion of Gov. William Larrabee.
She and her brother, Duane Brandt of Oelwein, and sister Shirley, now Butikofer of Elgin, helped their parents on the farm, raising and butchering their own meat.
“Even though I wasn’t a boy, I ended up in the barn with my dad helping,” she said, because she was the oldest. “If you were little, you could carry a small pail and put the dressing so to speak on the silage… When you were bigger, you could throw silage down the chute.”
“Even in the later years we used to dress ducks, geese and chickens,” she said, describing beheading the poultry and butchering it so as not to release bitter bile from its duct, which would ruin the taste of the meat. They also stacked wood and carried water to the stove, reservoir and double boiler for the laundry, and cleaned the chicken coop.
She was in 4-H from age 10-21, learning sewing, home economics, cooking and woodworking.
Recently, Stewart finished pruning her raspberries, and also had started her vegetable garden, which includes asparagus and other more common crops such as green beans and onions. Sure, the government encouraged victory gardens in the early 20th century to conserve resources, but she says hers is simply a garden.
Stewart can discuss not only her vegetable garden but also the culinary staples she learned to prepare from her mother and grandmother when she wasn’t helping her father on the farm, some tasty and others less so.
Bloodwurst, for one, is the blood of butchered animals, collected in a clean pail and boiled with raisins and oatmeal to congeal it. Another is headcheese, a de-eyed, quartered pig’s head boiled until it falls off the bone, then ground, seasoned and fried to a crisp.
“Between that and Mother’s coffee cake, those were foods I ate for breakfast,” Stewart said. “In high school, that’s all I had, two strips of coffee cake or head cheese on a piece of bread with syrup, or the bloodwurst warmed up. I wasn’t fond of the bloodwurst. Head cheese, I loved because it was really crisp and tasted very good.”
Stewart recalled shortly after she retired serving bloodwurst and head cheese “with syrup” to the class of fellow sixth-grade teacher Jeanne Danielson in Oelwein, who has since also retired: “The first class, only one student would try it. After that, everyone tried it and finished it up.”
She also ran through other recipes. Such as for coffee cake — a-quarter-cup lard, yeast and a-quarter-cup sugar starter, add warm milk to melt the lard, then stir in flour, salt and a-half-cup more sugar until it begins to dough, then raisins, then there’s the punching down, re-forming, letting it rise, topping with butter, cinnamon and sugar and baking.
The bread was made from additional dough using the coffee cake recipe, more or less: “Most women do it by guess and by golly. You were used to doing it.”
“I remember when we came home from school about 4, and my mom would usually have fresh bread from the oven,” Stewart said. “We’d put butter on it. There wasn’t any better thing than that.”
She also had found a bottle of Petersheim Root Beer extract, for starting root beer on yeast, and noted Harvard beets are canned with just “orange juice and sugar.”
She taught 33 years. She got her “last two-years certificate,” from Upper Iowa Aug. 8, 1956, while teaching for two years in Reinbeck, 1954-56, then married James H. Stewart on Aug. 11, 1956, “three days after graduating,” and the couple made their home in Oelwein. In her first year of marriage, 1957, she went back for her four-year degree, majoring in physical education (K-12) with minors in science (K-12) and elementary education. Her youngest was nearly 6-years-old when she returned to teach in Oelwein, January 1968-1997, mostly sixth grade at Hazleton, Parkside and Harlan elementary schools, and was credited on retirement for 31 years teaching at Oelwein.
Her youngest of four children started school in fall 1968.
“I do believe if you can you should make the solid try to stay home with your children,” she said, noting that is her mindset whether or not others agree.
“The only years I wasn’t gardening were the years I was going to UIU as a student,” she said.
The couple built on some land next to his parents, J. Alfred and Florence (Shaw) Stewart, on Outer Road and moved within the Oelwein area in 1980.
She handled all the bills and taxes until their 28th year of marriage when one son formed a partnership with their farm. She didn’t use a plastic card until 1991.
“We never took them out to eat until I think the boys were in junior high,” she said. “That was when the Sportsman was south of Oelwein, when we could go there with four kids and two adults for $25. You can’t do that anymore!”
She said she is happy to see when parents keep an eye on their kids and take an interest in what they’re learning, rather than whether they can afford the next new thing they may not really need.