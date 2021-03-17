Girls basketball player Kaylie Stewart and wrestler Cooper Smock are the Oelwein Booster Club Athletes of the Month of March
Stewart, a junior forward for the Huskies, is a great teammate, has a positive attitude, works hard and is coachable, said Oelwein girls basketball head coach Jason Yessak.
“Throughout the year, Kaylie had a fantastic attitude throughout the season,” he said. “She supported her teammates in practice during both the JV and varsity games. She was positive towards her teammates and ultimately just wanted to have fun while on the court.
“While Kaylie maybe did not have her best season statistically, she ensured others around her were better due to her continued positive energy she brings to the program.”
During JV games she was the third leading scorer and provided much needed leadership. She averaged 2.5 points per game and two rebounds per game.
Senior Cooper Smock wrestled in the 220-pound weight class for the Huskies.
“While I’ll touch on Cooper’s achievements and personality below, it’s important to recognize that Cooper is being nominated not just because of his success on the mat, but the commitment he’s made to improving himself over the last four years,” said former Oelwein wrestling head coach Travis Bushaw.
“His freshman year as a heavyweight was rough, and he’ll be the first to admit that to cope with the surmounting losses during competition he pretended not to care. He’d smile when he lost or make jokes as he walked off the mat, but it was clear that it wasn’t because he didn’t take it seriously, but because he wanted to win so badly he didn’t know how else to deal with it.
“After his freshman year, he decided to make healthy lifestyle choices to lose weight and compete at a weight where he’d have much better success.”
Smock went on to become a two-time district qualifier and three-year varsity wrestler.
Smock placed fourth at Districts this season in the 220 weight class. He had a 44-23 record at 220 over his junior and senior seasons.
“It’s because of the role Cooper has played as a mentor within our room that he deserves athlete of the month,” coach said. “Over the course of the last two years, Cooper has spent countless hours helping Christian Stoler. Christian came out last season having never stepped on the mat.
“Cooper worked with him to develop basic skills, which was crucial to Christian becoming a JV conference champ last season. This year, Cooper took the time after every practice to work fundamentals with Christian, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Christian owes a huge amount of his success this year to Cooper. They were both district qualifiers, but it was clear that a huge part of Cooper’s pride at districts was seeing Christian there with him, knowing that it was possible because of him.”
Stoler placed third in Districts in the 285 weight class.
Smock also played football this fall for the Huskies and will compete in track and field this spring and baseball this summer.